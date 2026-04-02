The big picture: The new XPS 14 was one of the standout laptops showcased at CES 2026, thanks to its sleek design, powerful processor, fast LPDDR5X memory, multi-terabyte storage options, and high-refresh, high-resolution OLED display. A new report suggests it may also offer the best battery life of any Windows laptop currently on the market.

Tests conducted by Hardware Canucks show that the XPS 14 delivers exceptional battery life, lasting more than 43 hours on a single charge while browsing the web with variable refresh rate enabled. During the test, the screen refresh rate was reduced to 1Hz. The laptop tested features an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 "Panther Lake" processor with a 25W base TDP and a 55W Max Turbo power rating.

While variable refresh rate has become relatively common in high-end laptops, the XPS 14's display introduces a novel 1Hz battery-saver mode that refreshes on-screen images only once per second. Designed for maximum efficiency, this mode is impractical for most real-world use cases, except for handling static workloads such as editing spreadsheets.

In more demanding workloads, such as continuous 4K video playback on YouTube, the XPS 14's battery lasted an impressive 20 hours and 21 minutes on a single charge. If these tests are accurate, it means the latest Dell laptop outperforms the M5-powered 15-inch MacBook Air, which managed only 14 hours and 2 minutes under the same conditions.

The one area where the XPS 14's efficiency fell short was gaming. The laptop lasted around two hours and 30 minutes when running a mix of casual and demanding games at unspecified settings. In comparison, the MacBook Air ran for over four hours in the gaming stress test, suggesting that the M5 remains more efficient than Panther Lake in certain workloads.

It's worth noting that other reviewers have reported different battery life numbers for the XPS 14. NotebookCheck found that the device could run for only 16 hours and 45 minutes in a Wi-Fi browsing test at 150 nits, with VRR disabled and the screen refresh rate set to 120 Hz. The tested model was powered by the Core Ultra X7 358H, which shares the same 25W base TDP as the 355 but has a higher 80W Max Turbo power rating.

Regardless, Panther Lake appears to be significantly more power-efficient than its Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake predecessors, which is good news for both Intel and its customers. The positive coverage should also please Dell, which revived the XPS brand with the launch of the new XPS 16 and XPS 14 in January.