First look: Dell's XPS laptops are returning to their original identity, and the timing coincides with Intel's next major mobile platform. At CES 2026, the company introduced the XPS 16 and XPS 14, and briefly previewed a forthcoming XPS 13, all built around Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake processors.

These systems mark both a hardware and branding reset for Dell: a return to the XPS name paired with Intel's latest mobile architecture, high-refresh OLED panels, LPDDR5X memory up to 64GB, and storage that scales to multi-terabyte capacities and Gen5 throughput levels.

The move formally ends Dell's short-lived Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max naming experiment and re-centers its premium notebook strategy on the XPS badge.

The XPS 16 and XPS 14 are positioned as thin, light productivity machines rather than gaming rigs or workstation replacements. Dell is using CNC-machined aluminum for the chassis and Gorilla Glass 3 on the display. The new models start at 14.6mm and 3 pounds, placing them firmly in the ultra-portable category despite their larger screen sizes and higher-end silicon.

Display and battery specifications are aimed at users who spend most of the day on battery power. Dell is quoting up to 27 hours of general battery life or more than 40 hours of local video playback, depending on configuration and workload. Those figures, while theoretical, suggest aggressive power management around Intel's latest architecture and Dell's own tuning.

Ultra-thin design. Exceptional battery life. Brilliant display. The new Dell XPS is built to move with you and your ideas. pic.twitter.com/hvQRCNhGUL – Dell (@Dell) January 6, 2026

CPU options for the XPS 16 and XPS 14 span from the Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 355 to the higher-end Core Ultra X7 358H and the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H. The top X9 388H configuration offers up to 16 CPU cores running at up to 5.1GHz, backed by 18MB of cache and 12 Xe3-based GPU cores.

Power and thermal behavior are spelled out more explicitly than in many notebook launches, which will appeal to performance-sensitive buyers. Dell states that the XPS 16 operates at 25W in an Optimized profile and 35W in Performance mode, while the smaller XPS 14 is tuned for 19W and 27W in those respective modes.

When the system needs maximum performance, both laptops can push the platform up to 65W under full turbo conditions. To sustain those loads, Dell has moved to a dual-fan cooling setup that it says uses fans that are 61% larger than before while generating 36% less noise.

Memory and storage configurations reflect the expectations of a premium, work-oriented audience. Dell is offering 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with speeds ranging from 7467 MT/s to 9600 MT/s, depending on the specific configuration.

For storage, buyers can choose from 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD capacity based on PCIe Gen4. The platform can also accommodate Gen5 SSDs for users who want to push sequential read speeds to 14 GB/s or more.

Alongside the 14- and 16-inch models, Dell gave a brief look at the next XPS 13.

The company describes it as the thinnest and lightest XPS yet, coming in under 13mm thick and retaining the same broad design language as its larger siblings, including a "premium" build, high-end OLED display options, and the same Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake platform.

The new XPS 13 is not yet available. Dell says it is expected to launch later this year, with more details to follow closer to release.

The XPS 16 starts at $2,199, while the XPS 14 starts at $2,049, with both models expected to become available immediately.