Winners & losers: With global demand for mobile DRAM at a historic high and supply chains under pressure, Apple appears to be leveraging its financial strength to secure as much of the available inventory as possible. It's an aggressive tactic that could further tilt the balance of power in mobile computing.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently argued that Apple could widen its market share amid the current memory-market upheaval by absorbing higher memory costs instead of raising device prices. That approach, Kuo suggested, would allow Apple to expand its share even in a volatile supply environment.

The strategy appears to be unfolding in real time. According to a South Korea-based source cited in local reports, Apple is reportedly purchasing nearly all available mobile DRAM on the market at unusually high prices – even if it means taking a hit to operating profits – to limit the supply available to rival manufacturers. If accurate, the move would mark one of the most aggressive supply-chain maneuvers by the company in recent memory.

The effects are already rippling outward. MediaTek and Qualcomm have reportedly reduced their 4nm mobile chip shipments by 15 to 20 million units – roughly 20,000 to 30,000 wafers – as rising memory costs and softer demand weigh on the market. The slowdown is particularly significant for smartphone makers that rely on these chipmakers for mid- and lower-end devices, where cost pressures are most acute.

Meanwhile, Samsung has increased prices on higher-capacity versions of several products, including the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Flip 7. The company has not publicly linked those increases to memory supply constraints, but they are part of the same tightening pattern that has intensified since the start of the year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently highlighted both memory costs and limited advanced-node capacity at TSMC – including 3nm – as constraints on the company during its latest earnings call. Yet based on current indications, Apple appears to be using its massive cash reserves not only to secure parts but also to gain an edge over competitors, a tactic that, while within market rules, highlights how deep-pocketed firms can shape global component markets to their advantage.