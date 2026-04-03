What just happened? Major League Baseball's experiment with automation reached a revealing milestone this week, and no one felt it more than veteran umpire C.B. Bucknor. The rollout of the league's Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System has introduced new layers of accountability for human umpires and in Bucknor's case, made an already unforgiving record even harder to ignore.

The technology is designed to reduce strike zone disputes, long the source of baseball's most heated arguments. Under the new system, each team receives two challenges per game and only loses a challenge if it is incorrect. In practice, this incentive has quickly reshaped game-day strategy – and last Saturday's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds provided a vivid example.

Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez challenged Bucknor twice on back-to-back strike-three calls, both of which were overturned by the automated system. The hit that followed hardly mattered – Suárez grounded out – but the fans' reactions said it all. The loudest cheers in the park were reserved for Suárez's successful challenges, even in a game that featured a pair of Reds home runs.

Beneath those challenges lies a precise network of optical tracking and machine-learning software. The ABS system employs an array of high-speed cameras mounted around the ballpark to track each pitch's velocity, break, and trajectory. These measurements are compared in real time against a computer-calibrated strike zone customized to the batter's stance. When a player requests a review, the system's decision appears almost instantly on stadium screens. It is both transparent and final, a mathematical ruling that leaves no room for debate.

The overturned strike-three calls were not isolated incidents. Over the course of that game alone, there were eight ABS reviews, six of which favored the players. Two that were upheld were extremely close, just 0.1 inch from the edge of the zone. Three others, however, were well outside the boundary – one by 2.7 inches, according to pitch-tracking data. By the end of the night, Bucknor's expression told the story: the automated rulings had gone decisively against him.

League statistics show a 55% average overturn rate for ABS challenges so far. Bucknor's personal rate stands at 78% as of April 2, far above the league average. His struggles are compounded by a longer history of inconsistent accuracy. Data from UmpScorecards ranks Bucknor last among all MLB umpires over the past five years, citing 253.74 fewer correct calls than expected. Laz Díaz, next on the list, trails by roughly 202 calls over a similar span.

Even without robotic assistance, the long-tenured umpire has drawn attention for conspicuous on-field errors. On Tuesday, he ruled Milwaukee's Jake Bauers out for failing to touch first base – a call that replay overturned almost immediately. Visual evidence made the mistake clear: Bauers had stepped squarely on the bag. The scene ended in laughter between opposing managers, but for Bucknor, it was another entry in an uncomfortable record.

Bucknor's episodes are surfacing at a moment when baseball is redefining the boundaries between human judgment and machine precision. Technology now provides measurable feedback on one of the sport's most subjective tasks, and the pressure is shifting accordingly. As the season progresses, the challenge system is proving to be not just a tool for players, but also a new metric for evaluating umpires themselves.