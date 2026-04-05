Connecting the dots: Sony's latest changes to how it presents PlayStation Studios are fueling fresh questions about whether the company is walking away from its recent push to bring big-budget single-player games to PC. In recent weeks, some reports have claimed that a PC version of Ghost of Yotei was scrapped late in development, while others have questioned whether Housemarque's Saros will still come to PC. That backdrop has put unusual weight on what might otherwise look like a routine corporate website refresh.

On PlayStation Studios' official site, Sony has updated the main banner to prominently feature Ghost of Yotei and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, while Demon's Souls Remake no longer appears in the lineup.

The shuffle extends to the roster of internal teams. Bluepoint Games and Dark Outlaw Games have been removed from the site's studio lineup, and Sony now lists teamLFG instead, describing it as a new first-party outfit made up of former Bungie developers.

– Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) March 13, 2026

The studio's presence reflects Sony's ongoing investment in live-service and multiplayer projects, even as its stance on single-player PC releases appears to be shifting.

The most telling change, however, is in the text attached to many of those studios. Almost all explicit references to PC have disappeared from their official descriptions, leaving Nixxes Software – the internal team best known for handling PC ports – as the lone PlayStation Studios profile that still calls out the platform.

For observers already watching for signs of a strategic pivot, that edit reads less like a cosmetic tweak and more like a signal of where Sony wants its first-party output to land.

On X, user Zuby_Tech displayed the revised language side-by-side with archived versions of the site. PlayStation XDev previously described itself as "collaborating with ambitious external studios across the globe," a broadly framed remit that aligned with Sony's experiment to bring more titles to multiple platforms.

The wording now reads, "partnering with talented independent studios to publish exciting, exclusive titles for PlayStation players worldwide," explicitly positioning the console audience as the destination.

Valkyrie Entertainment's profile has undergone a similar reframing. The former description called Valkyrie "a well-respected studio known for producing high-quality work across a range of platforms, from console to PC."

That has been replaced by: "providing top-tier co-development expertise to several of PlayStation Studios' most iconic and award-winning franchises, including Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and God of War." The new text firmly places Valkyrie inside Sony's first-party lineup and removes any direct mention of PC as a platform, raising doubts about Sony's strategy of porting narrative-heavy blockbusters beyond the console ecosystem.

Sony has not announced a formal change in policy, and there has been no official statement confirming that Ghost of Yotei, Saros, or other single-player flagships have been permanently pulled from PC roadmaps.

Still, taken together – the reported cancellations, the removal of PC from studio descriptions, and the renewed emphasis on exclusivity in official wording – the signs point to a tighter focus on PlayStation hardware for the company's traditional single-player franchises, at least for now.