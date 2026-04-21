Facepalm: The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of nearly 18,000 Manik- and Apex-branded computer power supplies, citing a potential risk of serious injury or death from electrical shock. The affected units were sold between December 2021 and February 2026 but are "technically" safe to use, as the recall is solely due to a missing on-product warning label about the dangers of opening or disassembling the unit

Approximately 17,730 PSUs made it out of the factory without the mandatory permanent, on-product warning label, the CPSC said. Recalled units include 450W, 750W, 1,000W, and 1,200W models in black or white colorways, and were sold as part of full gaming PC builds and also individually through Apex Gaming PCs of Houston, Texas. Roughly 500 PSUs were also sold in Canada, we are told.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using recalled units immediately and to reach out to Apex Gaming for a free "repair," in the form of a sticker to affix to your PSU. Those who are "uncomfortable" with applying a sticker can request a free replacement power supply instead.

Much ado about nothing, you say? Fair enough. After all, we are talking about a missing sticker here – that's it. The affected power supplies are functionally free of any defect and work as advertised, they are just missing a required safety sticker.

That said, there is really no reason for the average consumer to ever need to open their power supply. Aside from voiding your warranty, true danger does lurk inside if you don't know what you are doing – namely in the form of capacitors that can store a charge long after the unit has been turned off and unplugged. And to think, third-party accessory makers used to sell clear acrylic covers for PSUs back during the case modding craze of the early 2000s with no warning about safety.

Unsurprisingly, the CPSC said it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recall.