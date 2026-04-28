In a nutshell: ChatGPT is facing a criminal probe by Florida's attorney general over its potential role in homicides that took place in the state. The primary case is a school shooting that took place last year, but the investigation is being expanded to include another incident in which a man has been charged with killing two students. He allegedly asked the AI what would happen if a person has been put in a garbage bag and "thrown in a dumpster."

Attorney General James Uthmeier recently announced the Office of Statewide Prosecution launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.

Uthmeier added that the investigation will determine whether OpenAI bears criminal responsibility for ChatGPT's actions in the shooting at Florida State University last year in which two people died and six were injured.

An attorney for one of the victims said that the suspect in the shooting was in constant communication with ChatGPT and may have asked the AI for advice on committing the crimes.

In the other incident, Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of his roommate, Zamil Limon, 27, and his roommate's girlfriend, Nahida Bristy, 27, both University of South Florida doctoral students from Bangladesh.

– Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 27, 2026

Prosecutors also allege that on April 13, Abugharbieh asked ChatGPT: "What happens if a human has a [sic] put in a black garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster."

According to the filing, ChatGPT responded that it sounded dangerous, to which Abugharbieh allegedly responded: "How would they find out."

Two days later, on April 15, Abugharbieh reportedly asked ChatGPT: "Can a VIN number on a car be changed?" and "Can you keep a gun at home with out a license."

On April 19, he asked, "Will Apple know who is the new iPhone user after the previous user[?]" Abugharbieh also asked ChatGPT, "What does missing endangered adult mean."

Sheriff's investigators found Limon's remains on Friday in a heavy-duty trash bag that smelled of decomposition. Investigators believe Abugharbieh disposed of Bristy's body. Human remains were found Sunday during the search, but they have not been identified.

– Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 23, 2026

On Monday, Uthmeier wrote that his office was expanding its criminal investigation into OpenAI to include the USF murders after learning that the primary suspect used ChatGPT.

Axios writes that Uthmeier initially launched a civil probe into OpenAI but added the criminal inquiry after his office's review of logs between the chatbot and the accused Florida State shooter.

"If ChatGPT were a person, it would be facing charges for murder," Uthmeier said in a previous news release.