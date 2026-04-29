In brief: Shopping for high-end keyboards often involves choosing between sensitive mechanical keys and pressure-sensitive analog keys. Logitech claims to have released the first keyboard to support both options this week, with a new pressure-sensing technology and plenty of other customization options.

The G512 X is now available on Logitech's website and will be available at global retailers on May 2. The wired keyboard, featuring the company's "Dual Swap" technology, comes in 75-key and 98-key layouts.

While standard mechanical keys with binary inputs typically have faster response times, some functions can benefit from pressure-sensitive analog keys, which provide more flexible input. For example, pressure-sensitive WASD keys allow gamers to simulate varying movement speeds, which normally require an analog stick.

To split the difference, 39 of the G512's switches utilize hybrid switch beds with Logitech's new Tunnel Magneto Resistance (TMR) technology. Supporting most popular analog and 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches, the TMR beds can map different inputs to the same key based on depth.

Also read: Cherry Xtrfy MX 8.2 Pro TMR Keyboard Review

Users configure inputs via the company's G HUB app and can also add another trigger point using a Second Actuation Pressure Point (SAPP) ring. The keyboard achieves an 8K polling rate, 8K reporting rate, and 8K processing with a 0.125ms end-to-end response time.

The switch distance is adjustable from 0.0032 inches (0.1mm) to 0.15 inches (4mm), and the keyboard includes a gasket mount to dampen noise. Two customizable dials are also included for adjusting volume, macros, or any other function users assign in G HUB.

Additionally, each unit ships with nine Gateron KS-20 analog switches. Users can store the extra switches, five SAPP rings, and keycap pullers in a built-in compartment on the front of the keyboard. Those who enjoy RGB lighting can also activate a multicolor lightbar on the back. The light shines through the keys and a translucent palm rest, sold separately.

Both variants measure 1.83 inches (46.6mm) tall and 6.11 inches (155.2mm) wide and include a 1.8m (almost 6 feet) cable. The tenkeyless 75-key variant is just 13 inches (330.2mm) long, weighs 29.98 ounces (850g), and retails for $179.99. The tenkey edition, with 98 keys, measures 15.24 inches (387.2mm), weighs 35.27 ounces (1kg), and costs $199.99. The palm rest starts at $39.99. The G512 X supports Windows 10 and macOS 12 or later.