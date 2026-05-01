What just happened? After years of legal battles with Apple over app distribution rights and third-party payments, Epic Games has launched its own app store in Japan, giving iPhone users in the country native access to games like Fortnite. To encourage developers to join the platform, Epic is charging a 12% commission – far lower than the 30% fee traditionally charged by Apple.

The launch of the Epic Games Store follows the full implementation of the Mobile Software Competition Act, which was passed by lawmakers in Japan in December 2025. The new law is similar to the Digital Markets Act, requiring support for alternative app distribution and payment systems across digital platforms.

Users can install the Epic Games Store app on their iPhone by downloading it from Epic's website and then selecting the "Allow Apps from Epic Games Inc." option in their device settings. Epic has also released an instructional video to help iPhone users download and install the app.

It is worth noting that the Epic Games Store for Apple platforms is currently only available in the European Union and Japan, but it can be downloaded globally on Android devices and Windows PCs. The storefront uses two-factor authentication for security and supports cross-platform chat with other players across the Epic ecosystem.

The Epic Games Store is the second third-party app store to launch in Japan since the passage of the new law. It follows the debut of the App Arena store last month, launched by a SoftBank Group – affiliated entity in partnership with Aptoide – an established third-party app store operator on Android.

While Epic is encouraging third-party developers to launch apps on its new store, not a single Japanese game publisher has signed on, reportedly out of concern over potential retaliation from Apple. The only two titles currently available on the Epic Games Store are Epic's own flagship games – Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized Apple over the lack of developer participation, accusing the company of using bullying tactics to discourage sign-ups. He also said Apple is "kneecapping" third-party app store operators by imposing a 5% Core Technology Fee on transactions, which he argues raises the effective commission for developers to 17%.

Sweeney has indicated that Epic intends to file a formal complaint with Japan's Fair Trade Commission, urging the regulator to "stop Apple's illegal conduct." If Apple refuses to change course and Epic follows through, the dispute could further escalate tensions between the two companies and potentially shape the future of third-party app distribution on iPhone in Japan.