In brief: Anbernic is preparing to launch the RG Rotate, a curious Android handheld with a unique twist. The device's standout feature is a 3.5-inch, 720 × 720 IPS display mounted on an ultra-thin alloy hinge, allowing the screen to be manually rotated into position.

The handheld is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core CPU alongside a Mali G52 GPU ticking along at 850MHz. The combo is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of eMCP storage, and supports expansion via TF card slot. WiFi 5 comes standard, as does Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a 2,000mAh battery that is good for up to five hours on a single charge. Of course, mileage will vary depending on what game you are playing.

Other noteworthy amenities include high-fidelity stereo speakers, a multi-function AI system, and a built-in six-axis gyroscope. Anbernic will also throw in a set of high-profile L2/R2 shoulder buttons should you prefer them over the standard flush-mounted option the system ships with. There is no 3.5-inch headphone jack, but you do get a USB-C port.

Anbernic's latest will ship with Android 12 and is primarily intended for retro gaming. It supports a range of popular game formats including the Game Boy, Nintendo Wii, Sony's PSP, the Neo Geo, and the PlayStation 2, among others. The limiting factor here will likely come down to what you are willing to tolerate – that is, do you really want to play "newer" games on a small 3.5-inch display? That said, games originally designed for smaller screens will likely be the best fit.

Anbernic plans to launch two versions of the RG Rotate. The black model will be constructed primarily of ABS plastic while a silver variant will utilize aluminum alloy. The company told Retro Dodo that the cheaper plastic model will be priced at $88, while the premium aluminum variant will set buyers back $108. Besides color and construction material, the two models are identical.

Pre-orders are expected to go live later this month.