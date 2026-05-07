Something to look forward to: In a surprise move, Nintendo has announced that a new Star Fox remake will launch on the Switch 2 next month. Titled Star Fox (2026), the game is a comprehensive remake of Star Fox 64 (1997), featuring online gameplay with a four-versus-four battle mode, new cinematics, expanded mission briefings, and additional vehicles.

The official announcement came on Wednesday via a dedicated Nintendo Direct livestream. Star Fox (2026) will launch on June 25 on the Switch 2, marking at least the fifth time the classic title has been remade or remastered by Nintendo over the past three decades.

Described as an action-packed adventure, the latest remake of Star Fox will offer several new gameplay modes alongside a few returning ones from the original version. It will feature a campaign mode with multiple difficulty settings, a challenge mode with unique objectives, and a 4-vs-4 multiplayer battle mode set across iconic locations such as Corneria and Fichina.

The story centers on protagonist Fox McCloud and his trusted allies – Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare, and Slippy Toad – along with other members of the Star Fox mercenary team, as they fight to save the Lylat star system from falling into the hands of the evil mad scientist Andross.

The elite pilots of the Arwing starship will battle Andross's forces across multiple playthroughs as they take on new missions and challenges. Players can choose different paths through the system, with the option of either classic on-rails gameplay or the open "all-range mode."

The game will feature a complete visual overhaul, including revamped stage designs, detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue, an orchestral soundtrack, and updated character models. Players will be able to explore the interior of a nebula within the Lylat system and travel from the peaceful, leafy, technologically advanced cityscape of Corneria to the desolate, polluted oceans of Zoness.

Star Fox will support modern controls, but it will also be compatible with the classic Nintendo 64 controller, offering players a nostalgic experience. Solo players in campaign or challenge modes will also be able to seamlessly switch between button and mouse-style controls using the Joy-Con 2 controller.

Star Fox (2026) will be released both digitally and on physical media. The digital version will cost $50, while the physical edition will be priced at $60. Nintendo noted that the digital version will require at least 14GB of storage space.