Rumor mill: A series of leaks has seemingly revealed details about at least three upcoming Apple products, including a spatial iPhone with a holographic display, an AI pendant with iPhone integration, and a pair of AirPods Pro featuring AI-powered cameras. While some of these devices – such as the AI wearable – could launch as early as next year, others, including the spatial iPhone, may not arrive until 2030.

Information about the rumored new iPhone comes from tipster Schrodinger, who shared screenshots of messages from an unnamed source said to be familiar with the project. The screenshots suggest that Apple is working on a "Spatial iPhone" – codenamed H1 or MH1 – featuring a holographic display that would create a realistic sense of depth without requiring glasses.

Unlike the 3D displays of the early 2010s, the new iPhone screen would reportedly combine advanced eye-tracking with diffractive beam steering to redirect light toward the viewer's eyes using a nano-structured holographic layer integrated into the AMOLED stack. This approach would create a perception of depth, with on-screen objects appearing to float above the display.

The messages also suggest that the device would use a Samsung display incorporating a patented algorithm that allows users to view on-screen objects from a full 360-degree perspective. The concept is said to be similar to Samsung's existing 85-inch spatial displays, but optimized for use on smaller mobile screens.

Information about the other two devices comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claims that Apple's rumored AI pendant and camera-equipped AirPods Pro have both reached an "advanced testing stage." The AI wearable was originally reported by The Information in January 2026, while the camera-equipped AirPods Pro were first mentioned by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in June 2024.

According to earlier reports, the AI wearable will be an "AirTag-sized" accessory for the iPhone rather than a standalone product. It will not have its own display, but will feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice commands. Users will be able to wear it as a necklace or attach it to clothing using a clip. It could launch as early as next year.

Gurman also claimed that Apple's work on the rumored camera-equipped AirPods Pro is nearing completion. The company has reportedly finalized the design, hardware, and software, with commercial production expected to begin soon. According to earlier reports, the cameras are intended to feed visual data for AI processing rather than capture photos or videos for the user.

Apple reportedly aimed to launch the new AirPods Pro in the first half of this year, but the release was delayed due to issues with Apple Intelligence. If everything goes according to plan, the product could now arrive by the end of this year, following the rollout of the new Siri in September. However, Apple could still delay it further if it is not satisfied with the quality of the Visual Intelligence features planned for Siri.