Forward-looking: Despite previous attempts to create AI-first wearable devices having proven a disaster, Apple believes it can succeed where others have failed. According to reports, Cupertino is working on an AirTag-sized AI pin that features cameras, a speaker, microphones, and wireless charging.

News that Apple is working on an AI gadget was first reported by The Information. The device is described as resembling a flat, circular disk with an aluminum and glass shell – a thicker AirTag, essentially.

Apple's AI pin will come with a standard and wide-angle lens cameras, three microphones, a speaker, a physical button on one side, and an Apple Watch-style magnetic inductive charging interface on the rear.

The cameras are designed to capture the wearer's surroundings through photos and videos, which sounds a little surprising for a company like Apple that prides itself on protecting people's privacy.

The device is still in its early stages of development, though it could arrive as early as 2027. It could also go the way of the Apple Car and be canceled altogether.

The short history of AI-focused wearables obviously hasn't deterred Apple from developing its own take. Humane's Ai Pin was hyped a phone replacement prior to release. A very unsuccessful year later, Humane was bought by HP and the Ai Pin business shuttered

While not a wearable, the R1 Rabbit AI device has also had a tough time. There were reports in November that some employees hadn't been paid in months.

Apple isn't alone in its attempts to create a wearable consumer device that puts AI front and center. OpenAI is working with former Apple chief designer Jony Ive on several projects, including its own AI pin. The ChatGPT-maker is also releasing its first consumer device this year, likely to be a pair of earbuds.

There are no other details about Apple's device, such as how it attaches to clothes or the all-important price – the company is unlikely to copy Humane by charging $700 along with a $24 monthly subscription.

Apple must be quite confident the AI wearable will be a hit: it reportedly plans to produce 20 million units at launch.