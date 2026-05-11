First look: Ukraine is testing an air defense system that relies on directed energy and software rather than traditional munitions. A laser platform called Tryzub, developed by Ukrainian firm Celebra Tech, is now in the final stages of testing, with recent footage showing it in operation.

The system is mounted on a trailer and pairs a high-energy laser with AI-assisted targeting. In one clip, the laser burns through armor in a few seconds. In another, it tracks a drone mid-flight, holds steady, and disables it, sending it down within moments. The footage is brief, but it suggests a system designed to do more than just hit static targets.

Tryzub has reportedly been in development since at least 2024 and is now approaching the end of its testing cycle. Celebra Tech says the platform can "burn holes in Shaheds from 5km away," targeting the larger, slower drones widely used in the war. Those drones are easier to track than smaller ones but still require sustained precision to disable.

Range drops off as targets get smaller and faster. Reconnaissance drones can be engaged at about 1,500 meters, while FPV drones – harder to track and more maneuverable – need to be within roughly 800 to 900 meters. This reflects a basic limitation of laser systems: maintaining sufficient energy on a distant target becomes more difficult.

A key part of the system is its use of automation. Tryzub relies on AI to identify, track, and stay locked onto moving targets. That tracking capability is critical. A laser must remain fixed on a drone for several seconds, which is difficult to do manually against a fast-moving target.

The system also incorporates radar for target detection. Details are limited, but radar and the laser appear to work together, with radar detecting targets before the laser engages them at closer range.

Reports indicate that Tryzub isn't limited to physically destroying drones. It may be able to interfere with FPV drone cameras, effectively blinding them before they reach their target. This adds a non-kinetic capability alongside its ability to physically disable drones.

The system could also be used outside of combat. Directed energy systems like this can, in theory, be used for demining, where precision matters and physical contact is risky. That may become more relevant over time, depending on how the conflict evolves.

Tryzub is still being tested, and there's no clear timeline for when it might enter active service. Celebra Tech has said the system will be ready for mass production once trials are complete.