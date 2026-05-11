Martian Flying Objects: After successfully testing the first extraterrestrial flying object with Ingenuity, NASA is now looking ahead to the next phase of its Mars flight activities. The space agency is developing several new aerial technologies, starting with the ability to push rotor blades beyond Mach 1.

NASA has successfully tested an improved flight system designed for Mars' hostile environment. The new technology can be accelerated beyond the speed of sound (Mach 1), the space agency said, and is expected to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of future exploration missions on the Red Planet.

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are now building on the foundation laid by Ingenuity, the first helicopter to perform controlled flight on another world. While Ingenuity has now been officially retired, the recently introduced Skyfall project will carry its legacy forward for both human and robotic exploration.

The first major upgrade of the Skyfall helicopters is their ability to reach significantly higher rotational speeds compared to Ingenuity. The Ingenuity team limited the helicopter's foam rotor speed so it would never exceed 2,700 revolutions per minute. Now, JPL engineers are aiming to extract much greater performance from their next-generation Mars helicopters.

Here on Earth, the speed of sound at sea level is around 760 mph. In Mars' thinner, carbon-dioxide-rich atmosphere, Mach 1 is approximately 540 mph. NASA researchers recreated Martian atmospheric and flight conditions at JPL's Space Simulator, then tested the rotors developed by AeroVironment under those conditions.

The rotors were able to withstand speeds of up to 3,750 rpm, or around Mach 0.98. By activating an additional fan inside the simulator, the scientists increased the rotor tip speed to Mach 1.08. This advancement suggests that next-generation Mars helicopters could lift up to 30% more weight.

NASA plans to use Skyfall for much more than simply flying over the Martian surface. The new system will carry a range of sensors and scientific instruments, providing valuable data about the atmosphere, surface, and subsurface. In addition, it could support larger, more capable batteries for extended flight operations.

The upcoming Skyfall mission is expected to send three helicopters to Mars in a single ambitious scientific endeavor. NASA has already used data collected from the latest tests to refine the mission's specifications and is currently planning a launch in December 2028.