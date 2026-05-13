In brief: Google has announced its biggest Android Auto update in years, headlined by a revamped Google Maps interface that stretches across the entire screen, regardless of size or shape. The updated OS also includes several new features, such as home screen widgets, high-definition video streaming with immersive spatial audio, and native Gemini integration.

The updated Android Auto brings a complete Material 3 Expressive design overhaul, including expressive typography, smooth animations, and vibrant wallpapers. It is the biggest update to the platform since the 2023 "Coolwalk" redesign, which introduced a dynamic interface, split-screen multitasking, a revamped dock, and enhanced safety features.

One of the most notable changes in the new Android Auto is a more personalized home screen experience, powered by new widgets that allow users to check important updates and notifications while driving. Supported widgets include shortcuts to selected contacts, a one-tap garage door opener, and weather overviews.

The biggest new feature is native Gemini integration, allowing users to ask the AI chatbot for sports scores, weather updates, and the latest traffic information. Google has also partnered with DoorDash to allow users to order food while driving. Users with Gemini on their phones will be able to access it via Android Auto later this year.

Another major new feature is an edge-to-edge adaptive design update for Google Maps, tailored to fit any in-car infotainment display, whether rectangular, ultra-wide, circular, or otherwise non-traditional. The updated Maps can not only display a 3D view of buildings and overpasses, but also highlight critical details such as lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs to make navigation easier and safer.

The update also adds support for Full HD 60 fps streaming. For safety reasons, videos will only play when the car is parked, with playback switching to audio-only once the vehicle is in motion. The feature is coming to vehicles from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata, and Volvo later this year.

The updated Android Auto also adds Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive spatial audio in supported apps. The feature will initially be available in cars, trucks, and SUVs from select brands before rolling out to more models.

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Cars with Google built in will receive deeper Gemini integration, allowing the system to diagnose issues such as identifying the likely cause of blinking dashboard warning lights. It will also be able to measure objects and determine whether they will fit in the trunk. In addition, Gemini will be able to analyze traffic through the car's front-facing camera and advise drivers on when to change lanes.