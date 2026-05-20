Why it matters: Google is determined to make its search engine about more than providing links in response to keywords. Facing competitive pressure from ChatGPT, Copilot, and many others, Google Search will become a portal to the company's generative AI toolchain.

Despite questions about the reliability of Google's AI mode, the company has made it crystal clear that they are doubling down on those plans.

Starting today, a new "intelligent search box," powered by the company's Gemini 3.5 Flash model, will default to a more conversational mode and dynamically expand as users input complex questions. The new AI mode accepts input from text, images, files, and videos.

A new autocomplete system will also attempt to predict what users are asking before they finish typing. As conversations progress, the search box will surface more links while retaining context from prior input. AI mode can now also draw on information from a user's Google apps, including Gmail, Google Photos, and soon Google Calendar.

Just how accurate Google Search will be during lengthy conversations remains to be seen. Last month, researchers found that while Gemini 3 provided accurate information most of the time, the small proportion of misinformation it generated still amounted to tens of millions of false statements per day.

Google is also integrating AI agents into the search engine for premium subscribers. This summer, Google AI Pro and Ultra members will be able to use agents to scan blogs, news sites, and other web content around the clock for updates on topics they follow.

For example, an agent can keep users updated on apartment listings that match their specifications. All users will also be able to ask Google Search to make bookings and call businesses on their behalf this summer.

Google is also plugging its Antigravity AI coding platform into the search engine. Free users can build tools such as planners or trackers with custom graphics, while AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US will be able to build more complex mini apps in the coming months.

The changes above are just a few of the major announcements from Google's I/O 2026 event. The company also announced updates to its image generation tools and introduced its own take on 24/7 local agents similar to OpenClaw.