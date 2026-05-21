Something to look forward to: Great news for fans of all things Tolkien-related: Warhorse Studios, the company behind the Kingdom Come series, is making a Lord of the Rings role-playing game. Moreover, fans of its medieval-simulator franchise will rejoice to learn that another Kingdom Come game is also in the works.

In a post on its official X account, Warhorse Studios revealed that rumors it is working on new Middle-earth and Kingdom Come games were true. The studio said it would reveal more details "when the time is right." The only thing we know about the LotR game right now is that it's an open-world RPG.

– Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

The last Lord of the Rings-based game was Tales of the Shire, a kid-friendly life-sim title from Wētā Workshop. Before that, there was the survival-crafting adventure The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria in 2023, the same year that the much-maligned The Lord of the Rings: Gollum came out.

The idea of what could essentially be Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 set in the fantasy world of Middle-earth sounds very compelling. No word yet on when we might get to play it, though.

Warhorse also confirmed a new Kingdom Come adventure is in development. This will presumably be Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3, but it could also be a spinoff of the main series.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was hailed as a masterpiece when it launched in 2025. It even ranked seventh place on BAFTA's list of most influential games of all time last year. An impressive feat, given that it had only been out for two months at the time. It looks like the franchise will be joining Broken Sword on the list of movie adaptations, too.

Back in the summer of 2022, Warhorse Studios' parent, the Swedish media holding giant Embracer Group, acquired Middle-earth Enterprises from The Saul Zaentz Company, granting it IP rights to Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit that cover everything from movies, TV shows, video games, merchandising, and board games to stage plays and even theme-park rights.

This week saw Embracer Group announce that it planned to separate into two publicly listed companies, with most of its major IPs being taken by the aptly named spinoff Fellowship Entertainment.

In addition to Lord of the Rings, the other IPs held by Fellowship Entertainment include The Hobbit, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Metro, Tomb Raider, Darksiders, Dead Island, Remnant, and many more.

Embracer also said it will be more actively exploring external partnerships around well-known IPs such as Saints Row, Legacy of Kain, Deus Ex, Red Faction, The Mask, Thief, and TimeSplitters.