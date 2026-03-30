Cutting corners: After its release to generally positive reviews in February 2025, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II sold several million copies worldwide. Czech developer Warhorse Studios is not exactly struggling financially, yet the company is actively pursuing extensive AI adoption, reportedly to "save finances."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will most likely be Warhorse Studios' last game to receive a human translation. According to a recent post by a Czech translator, the Prague-based studio is switching to LLM-based machine translations for future projects. Fans are far from thrilled as the studio's co-founder seems intent on putting AI everywhere.

Max Hejtmánek worked with Warhorse for nearly four years, curating Czech-to-English translations for KCD2, its DLCs, and various marketing materials. "Simply put, if you've ever played KCD2 in English, you've quite likely seen my work," he wrote on the Kingdom Come subreddit. His translations have likely reached players worldwide, too, since the English version serves as the foundation for other localized editions of the game.

On March 27, 2026, the translator was unexpectedly called to an unscheduled meeting and fired with no prior warning. According to Hejtmánek, Warhorse managers said they needed to let him go to make the company more efficient and reduce expenses. His role had become obsolete, as AI was now capable of handling all translations for the studio's upcoming projects.

"I want you to know that the growing use of AI greatly affects people in the games industry and many others, and I thought you should know how much the company that makes the games you love value the work of their employees, not to mention the environment," said Hejtmánek in his farewell message.

The translator said he will not violate the non-disclosure agreement he signed with Warhorse, but he plans to share his unpleasant experience publicly. He has no interest in returning to the company, as his former employer clearly no longer values his skills. Hejtmánek also urged fans not to review-bomb KCD2 or other Warhorse games on Steam – a request that, so far, seems largely moot.

Hejtmánek's remarks appear to be a subtle critique of Daniel Vávra, Warhorse co-founder and KCD2 director. Vávra recently described DLSS5 as "just a little uncanny" and called it the beginning of a new revolution in graphics, insisting that "haters" will not stop progress. He argued that the technology is far more than a simple AI slop filter, despite recent confirmation from Nvidia that DLSS5 is indeed hallucinating sloppy graphics that weren't present in the original 3D data.

– Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 23, 2026

Nvidia's DLSS5 demo has become a major talking point within the gaming industry. Some developers are outright rejecting the technology, while executives like Vávra are eager to apply AI to graphics, translations, and anything else they can automate.

Hejtmánek's farewell post serves as a stark reminder of the real impact AI is already having on the industry, and a signal for players about which developers to support.