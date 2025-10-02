Lenovo Legion Go 2
The Lenovo Legion Go 2 boosts performance at low resolutions with the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme. Lenovo improves ergonomics and adds a gorgeous OLED screen, but the system is still bulky, heavy, and quite pricey.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
Reviewers Liked
- Big and beautiful OLED display
- Hall-effect joysticks
- Ergonomic detachable controllers
- Additional mappable buttons
- Z2 Extreme performs well in most games
- Improved ergonomics over original Legion Go
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Bulky and heavy
- Fans are loud
- Poor battery life
- Expensive
- Windows 11 is still wonky for gaming
- Glossy display isn't ideal in direct sunlight