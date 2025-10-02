Reviewers Liked

  • Big and beautiful OLED display
  • Hall-effect joysticks
  • Ergonomic detachable controllers
  • Additional mappable buttons
  • Z2 Extreme performs well in most games
  • Improved ergonomics over original Legion Go

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Bulky and heavy
  • Fans are loud
  • Poor battery life
  • Expensive
  • Windows 11 is still wonky for gaming
  • Glossy display isn't ideal in direct sunlight