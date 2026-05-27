In a nutshell: US enterprise services provider Kyndryl tried to acquire Dutch cloud specialist Solvinity, but The Hague has officially stopped the acquisition. Citing a potential security risk to the country's public interest, State Secretary for Digital Economy Willemijn Aerdts recently confirmed the takeover ban. The decision anticipates a potentially disruptive initiative designed to further promote European sovereignty in the digital market.

As far as technology is concerned, US and Europe are growing apart at an accelerated rate. EU authorities are working to build their own digital sovereignty, while member states are now actively pushing foreign buyers away when it comes to local service providers.

Kyndryl first announced the acquisition in November 2025, saying Solvinity would expand its portfolio of mission-critical enterprise and cloud services. Solvinity operates secure managed cloud platforms and supports key Dutch digital systems, including DigiD, the authentication platform widely used by Dutch citizens.

DigiD allows users to confirm their identity when interacting with public institutions and essential services, from booking medical appointments to completing housing-related transactions. Following a review by the Investment Screening Bureau (BTI), Dutch officials concluded that allowing the acquisition to proceed could weaken the country's control over an important part of its domestic cloud ecosystem.

The BTI is tasked with screening acquisitions and other major operations within the Dutch digital infrastructure. As the acquisition was going to be finalized soon, Aerdts's office was compelled to acknowledge the Bureau's advice and block the operation on May 25. Dutch officials emphasized that the review process is country-neutral and based on risk assessments, which means there are no ill intent against US companies specifically.

The Hague stressed that foreign technology firms remain welcome in the Netherlands. At the same time, the government said it must preserve an independent framework for reviewing investments that could affect national security or broader public interests.

Kyndryl, however, sharply criticized the decision, saying it was "extremely disappointed" by the intervention. The company accused Dutch authorities of politicizing a transaction it believes would have benefited both Solvinity's customers and Dutch citizens.

As a matter of fact, the clash could be an early sign of a much larger confrontation taking shape across Europe's tech sector. EU regulators are expected to unveil a new "Tech Sovereignty Package" in the near future, an initiative aimed at strengthening local cloud providers and reducing reliance on foreign Big Tech companies.

If adopted in its current form, the proposal could significantly reshape how US cloud giants such as Microsoft and Google do business in Europe, forcing new stringent requirements, particularly when handling sensitive citizen data protected under GDPR rules.