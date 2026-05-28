Back to the Dungeon: Initially released in March 1992 for MS-DOS systems, Ultima Underworld is considered the first role-playing game featuring "real" 3D environments and action. Now, old-timers and curious newcomers can enjoy the experience with a more modern touch – though they will have to obtain the original game's assets somewhere first.

Unity Underground (UU) is a fan project designed to recreate the Ultima Underworld experience with the Unity engine. The developers worked on the project for more than ten years, and they have now shared the results with the wider gaming community. The original Ultima Underworld is historically important but a bit rough around the edges. UU might prompt more gamers to (re)discover one of the most influential games that came out of the Nineties.

The UU project clearly strives to faithfully recreate the original game, and it even needs the original game assets and files to run. Users might get the assets by purchasing Ultima Underworld on GOG, Steam, or even from the original MS-DOS media if they can still access them.

The Unity-based remake includes new 3D models, full models and animations for all enemies, all inventory and environment objects, plus "unique" audio and particle effects. The developers describe the project as complete, though they have been fixing bugs for a couple of months. Curiously, players apparently need an Xbox controller to properly enjoy the experience. Back in the DOS days, no gamer in their right mind would dare face such a complex 3D "simulation" without using a keyboard.

According to UU's page on itch.io, the Ultima Underworld recreation was assisted by generative AI tools. The developers answered the genAI concerns by stating that all the new assets were handcrafted, working with the sprite sheets as a reference. These models are allegedly much cleaner and more efficient than any AI-generated asset, though LLMs were used to create some UI and audio placeholders during the development process.

"I've been working on this since 2015, and wouldn't have been possible without previous hackers' generosity in sharing their results," UU developer Kweepa said.

Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss is officially credited for bringing some genuine innovations to the CRPG genre, including a realistic 3D simulation and a non-linear design focused on emergent gameplay. Many subsequent productions were influenced by Looking Glass Studios' masterpiece, including Wolfenstein 3D, the first game in the Elder Scrolls series (Arena), and even Half-Life.

OtherSide Entertainment, a studio founded by Looking Glass veterans in 2013, tried to bring some of Ultima Underworld's original gaming magic back in 2018 with Underworld Ascendant, but many UU fans would like to forget about that one.