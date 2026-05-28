Something to look forward to: It's almost hardware giant MSI's 40th anniversary, and as part of its celebrations the Taiwanese company has revealed a couple of very cool special editions of its Titan 18 laptop and MEG Ace motherboard. The products' Game of Thrones-like Draco Epic design is inspired by a "never-setting dragon constellation," apparently.

The star of the show is the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic, a special edition version of MSI's desktop-replacement gaming laptop. The lid features a large, metallic blue dragon – a nod to the company's logo – mixed with constellation-style lines, gold markings, and a 40th-anniversary logo.

The same theme carries over to the palm rest, where MSI has added matching artwork and an RGB Dragon Shield logo.

MSI is also bundling the machine with a set of themed extras, including a 40th-anniversary coin, mouse, oversized mouse pad, and special packaging.

The company has not published the full specs yet, though MSI's own presentation materials highlight the Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 laptop GPUs.

The slides also mention DDR5 memory and MSI OverBoost, with up to 270W of combined CPU and GPU power draw. That figure reportedly breaks down as 175W for the GPU and 95W for the CPU, putting the Draco Epic in the same performance category as MSI's other Titan 18 HX models.

MSI's regular Titan 18 HX A2W can be configured with an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, an 18-inch UHD+ Mini LED 240Hz display, a Cherry mechanical keyboard, vapor chamber cooling, Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and a 99.9Wh battery. The Draco Epic appears to be built around that same flagship platform, though final regional configurations could vary.

The other anniversary product is the MEG X870E Ace Max, a high-end AM5 motherboard for Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 processors. MSI's product page lists DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0, USB4, Wi-Fi 7, 10G and 5G LAN, five M.2 slots, an 18+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, and a 64MB BIOS ROM. As with the laptop, it looks like the perfect component for anyone who loves dragons and high fantasy.

MSI turns 40 this year, having been founded in 1986, and Computex is just days away. Full specifications, launch details, pricing, and availability for the Draco Epic products are expected during the Taipei trade show, which runs from June 2 to June 5.