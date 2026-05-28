In a nutshell: Nubia's latest gaming phone doesn't try to reinvent the lineup. Instead, the Redmagic 11S Pro focuses on pushing performance a bit further, mainly through a tuned version of Qualcomm's newest chip. It's a modest update on paper, but it leans into a familiar priority for gaming phones: sustaining peak performance for longer rather than introducing brand new features.

At the center of the device is the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, which serves as the primary upgrade over the Redmagic 11 Pro released late last year. Nubia isn't changing the broader formula; instead, it's trying to squeeze more performance out of familiar hardware. For users who care about consistent frame rates and minimal throttling during long gaming sessions, that kind of tuning matters more than cosmetic upgrades.

Cooling continues to be a major part of the pitch. The company's AquaCore system returns, combining an internal fan that spins at up to 24,000 RPM with a liquid-cooling setup. Unlike the more common vapor chamber approach, this active system is designed to keep temperatures down under heavy load.

It's not just functional – it's also visible. Nubia has made the semi-transparent back panel standard this time, so the fluorescent cooling system is no longer limited to higher-tier variants.

Beyond that, much of the hardware remains unchanged. The phone retains its 7,500mAh battery, which is still unusually large for a flagship device, along with 80W fast charging. The display also stays the same: a 144Hz panel with an under-display camera that avoids interrupting the screen with a notch or cutout. These specifications are familiar, but they still align with what most mobile gamers tend to look for.

One area where the 11S Pro takes a step back is memory and storage. The international version tops out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, down from the 24GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration available on the previous model. The shift aligns with the ongoing "RAMageddon" memory crunch, which has made high-end memory and storage more expensive and harder to ship in 2026.

The price has also increased. The 11S Pro starts at $849 in the US, up from $749 for the 11 Pro. Nubia is partly offsetting that increase by standardizing features that previously cost extra, including the transparent rear design and visible cooling system. Even so, it's a noticeable price bump for what is, in most respects, a modest refresh.

The global model draws from the two versions that debuted in China, but its specifications align more closely with the 11S Pro Plus than the base 11S. Rather than offering multiple international configurations, Nubia appears to be simplifying the lineup into a single, more uniform model.

Sales begin on June 10, with early access opening on June 3 for buyers who want to secure a $29 discount. The Redmagic 11S Pro doesn't fundamentally change what the series stands for, but it reinforces the direction Nubia wants to take it. Most of the added performance comes from tuning and cooling rather than a major hardware redesign. In this niche, where sustained performance is the main appeal, that trade-off is starting to look less like a compromise and more like the point.