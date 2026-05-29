Pump Up the Volume: Creative has added a new model to its renowned Audigy line of discrete Sound Blaster add-in cards. The Sound Blaster AE-X is a "flagship" solution for high-performance computer builds and is intended to provide a premium sound experience – so long as you are willing to pay a substantial price.

The Sound Blaster AE-X uses the same PCIe x1 interface as the previous model, though the underlying hardware appears to be on a different level. The new card leverages an ESS Sabre DAC (ES9039Q2M), which Creative says is engineered to deliver clearer sound, low harmonic distortion, and high dynamic range.

The card's DAC supports 32-bit/384 kHz PCM playback, 24-bit/192 kHz PCM recording, and up to 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio. Additional specifications include support for quad-rate DSD (DSD256), ASIO 2.3 for low-latency playback, and a range of connectivity options including jack, RCA, optical TOSLINK input, and coaxial S/PDIF output.

Creative said its new Sound Blaster card should provide a strong internal alternative to external DACs, though audio purists may still consider standalone DACs the best way to achieve interference-free audio from PCs. The Sound Blaster AE-X requires no additional cables or separate power sources, the Singapore-based company said, and offers low-latency audio performance along with unified controls through Creative's software ecosystem.

In terms of software, the new Sound Blaster should essentially offer the same features as the previously introduced model. The Creative Nexus app includes a range of controls for customizing the listening experience and sound equalization, an "Auto EQ" feature for community-driven headphone profiles, and a Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine that enables virtual surround sound, "de-compresses" compressed audio sources, and provides bass enhancement, among other features.

Last but not least, the Sound Blaster AE-X was apparently designed to get the best out of "demanding" headphones – whatever that means in practice. The card includes discrete headphone amplification, with greater dynamic range, improved detail retrieval, and a cleaner overall response.

The Sound Blaster AE-X is available for purchase from Creative's official store for $179.