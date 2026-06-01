What just happened? Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra at Computex 2026, a 15-inch notebook powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark SoC. Microsoft is positioning it as a MacBook Pro alternative for creators, developers, AI researchers, and professionals, claiming it is "the most powerful device" it has ever made.

The Surface Laptop Ultra features a standard design, without the more experimental elements seen in earlier Surface devices. That means it does not include a removable display like the Surface Book series, nor an adjustable screen that can be moved forward or backward, as seen in the Surface Laptop Studio.

The notebook features a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen display with a 2,880 × 1,920 resolution (262 ppi pixel density) and up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. Microsoft claims this is the brightest display ever integrated into a Surface device and says it delivers high-precision color accuracy for creative workloads.

The laptop is powered by Nvidia's RTX Spark SoC, based on the Grace Blackwell architecture. Built on TSMC's 3nm process, it features an Arm-based 20-core Grace CPU developed in collaboration with MediaTek, alongside a Blackwell-based integrated GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor cores for on-device AI processing.

The chip delivers one petaflop of AI compute, enabling the Surface Laptop Ultra to run 120-billion-parameter AI models locally without sending data to the cloud. This local AI processing capability is one of the standout features of the new laptop, as it addresses a key concern among privacy advocates and power users regarding how AI features operate on smartphones and PCs.

Nvidia says the RTX Spark is designed to be secure from the ground up, utilizing the OpenShell runtime enhanced with Microsoft-designed security and containment primitives, along with support for two widely used open-source and self-hosted AI agent frameworks: Hermes and OpenClaw.

The Surface Laptop Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory, which Microsoft says can dynamically allocate resources between the CPU and GPU depending on workload. Connectivity options include a full HDMI port, USB-C, USB-A, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also features the largest haptic touchpad ever included on a Surface laptop.

The Surface Laptop Ultra will be available for purchase later this year in Platinum and Nightfall color options. Microsoft has not yet announced the exact launch date, pricing details, or regional availability, but online speculation suggests it will command a premium price, potentially starting at around $2,000 for the base model.