What just happened? StarCraft II entered maintenance mode in 2020 when Blizzard ceased releasing major content updates. Although the changes from a recent beta patch might not seem like much to inexperienced players, some fans are reacting as if the company essentially just dropped StarCraft III, or at least the next best thing.

StarCraft II version 5.0.15, which recently entered the game's beta channel, contains the most significant balance changes since primary development ceased in late 2020. All three playable races have received notable changes to the costs and abilities of certain units.

According to the patch notes, Blizzard aims to extend the early and mid-game phases in multiplayer matches, when players with one to three bases can remain competitive. The update is designed to introduce quality-of-life changes, fix dozens of bugs, make non-warped Gateway strategies more viable, and encourage more diverse tactics across the three races.

For Terran, Zerg, and Protoss, the number of starting workers has been reduced from 12 to 8, which one commentator said will "change everything." All players also begin matches with access to a dramatically different pool of resources.

Some Redditors have called the changes tantamount to "StarCraft III" or "a new game." Other changes that elicited strong reactions include giving Infestors auto-attack, enabling Abduct to target sieged tanks, and making Changelings' deaths spread to nearby Changelings.

StarCraft II is one of the oldest real-time strategy games to retain a robust enough esports community to justify official balance patches. Blizzard initially launched the game in 2010, ending the then-historic 12-year wait since the original 1998 classic.

The game eventually received three story campaigns and several major content updates over the ensuing decade. Blizzard released the final major content update, one of StarCraft II's largest, in October 2020, introducing significant changes to the game's editor, adding co-op commander prestige talents, and improving other gameplay elements.

While there are no signs that Blizzard might announce StarCraft 3 anytime soon, South Korean publisher Nexon reportedly won a bidding war over the rights to develop a new StarCraft title last year. Whether the game will be the next major entry, a spin-off, or even an RTS at all remains unclear. BlizzCon 2026 is set to be held on September 12-13, but there has been no indication that the company will make any StarCraft-related announcements there.