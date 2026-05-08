Gaming Bull****: Diablo's cow level is one of the most well-known Easter eggs in gaming history, an urban legend that was eventually turned into an actual in-game area in Diablo II. Now, a truly dedicated player has reportedly discovered a cow level that Blizzard developers had been hiding in Diablo IV for three years.

Diablo IV's secret cow level – which according to the game's former general manager Rod Fergusson did not exist – has finally been discovered by an enthusiastic player of Blizzard's action-RPG series. Streamer LoatheBurger, a self-confessed Diablo fan since 1996, explained the convoluted steps required to unlock the hidden level, which in turn may still conceal additional secrets that have yet to be uncovered.

The cow level legend began as a hoax about a secret area or quest allegedly hidden in the original Diablo. Three years later, Blizzard North developers turned the rumor into a "real" secret level that was relatively easy to unlock in Diablo II. As the name implies, the hidden area is filled with hostile "Hell Bovines" that walk on two legs and attack the player on sight.

As Diablo II-obsessed players know well, the cow level can be replayed repeatedly, with the goal of eventually defeating the aptly named "Cow King" boss. After Diablo II, the cow level returned in various forms as a special event across Blizzard titles, including World of Warcraft.

The cow quest includes several steps, requiring players to roam the game world to acquire special quest items from both Diablo IV's base game and its expansions. The hidden Cow Island adds another layer of puzzles before the "real" secret cow level can finally be accessed.

The cow quest includes several steps, forcing the player to roam through the game's world to acquire special quest items from both Diablo IV's base game and the expansions. The hidden cow island includes yet another layer of puzzles before the "real" secret cow level can be finally accessed.

LoatheBurger later discovered that after defeating the Cow King, players have a chance to acquire another rare item: the Prime Rib. This could either be the final joke Blizzard developers have played on players, or yet another hint that there is something even more secret than the secret cow level that was never supposed to exist in the first place.

Aside from its bovine oddities, Diablo IV has already proven to be a major commercial success for Activision Blizzard. The game sold more than 12 million copies in just a few months, surpassing one billion dollars in total revenue, partly driven by its extensive use of microtransactions.