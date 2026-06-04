Forward-looking: Engineers in China are testing a nuclear reactor designed to move with the load it serves, rather than sit on a fixed grid connection. The prototype, developed at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, delivers up to 10 megawatts of output from a unit mounted on a truck bed, a scale that can support a mid-sized AI data center.

The project is led by Wu Yican at the Institute of Nuclear Energy Safety Technology, who has described the system as a first-of-its-kind mobile nuclear unit. "Our team has built the world's first 10-megawatt vehicle-mounted nuclear power bank engineering integrated simulation test prototype," Wu told Science and Technology Daily. "The application of this technology can free people from 'battery anxiety.'"

Instead of being fixed in a single large plant, this design is built for mobility and long-term operation. Developers say the reactor can run for decades without refueling, putting it in the same category as other compact, long-life nuclear designs rather than traditional plant-scale units. Portability and long service life are central to the pitch, especially for off-grid and hard-to-reach locations.

The unit's 10-megawatt rating puts it well above micro-scale nuclear batteries but far below full-scale commercial reactors. That level of output is enough to support steady, high-demand uses such as computing or industrial loads. Wu has highlighted artificial intelligence computing as a key use case, arguing that it depends on stable and uninterrupted power. In that context, nuclear power is presented as a steady baseload supply, unlike intermittent renewables.

The research team has been working on the concept for several years and is now exploring how to deploy it in real-world settings. Remote regions and islands are obvious use cases, especially in areas where building out grid infrastructure is impractical.

The system could also be used as a backup power source in specialized environments or adapted for maritime use. Developers are considering how similar systems could support space-based applications, too.

Wu framed the reactor as part of a broader shift in how nuclear technology is being designed and deployed. "The nuclear power bank we proposed is a representative of this new generation of nuclear energy systems," he said. "It has the characteristics of ultra-safety, ultra-small size, and ultra-long-lasting performance." He describes the approach as "safety from the source," emphasizing built-in protections rather than relying only on external safeguards.

There is also a growing connection between nuclear development and artificial intelligence. Wu said artificial intelligence is being integrated into nuclear research and development, changing how systems are designed and evaluated. At the same time, nuclear power is being cast as a reliable energy source for AI systems with high and steady computing loads.

The work is unfolding against the backdrop of China's expanding nuclear sector. The country operated 59 commercial nuclear reactors last year, generating 467.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity – about 4.82% of its total power demand, according to the China Nuclear Energy Association. That puts China second globally in nuclear generation, behind the United States.

Even so, most of that capacity comes from large, fixed installations. The push toward smaller, transportable systems reflects an effort to add flexibility to the mix, particularly in places where traditional plants are not practical.

For now, the vehicle-mounted reactor remains in the testing phase, with researchers focused on validating both performance and safety. If the concept moves beyond testing, it would break from the traditional, plant-based model of nuclear power by bringing generation directly to the point of use.

Masthead credit: Interesting Engineering