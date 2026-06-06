Recap: This year's Summer Game Fest showcased numerous trailers for games that premiered at the show as well as updates on titles that fans are still awaiting. Among the biggest announcements were a new Resident Evil game, a Guild Wars sequel, the latest Final Fantasy title, a new game from the creator of Assassin's Creed, the return of Virtua Fighter, and more.

Following Sony's June 2026 State of Play, which contained plenty of PC game announcements, Summer Game Fest brought more world premieres and new previews. Microsoft is set to showcase more games this Sunday.

Friday's trailer reel started with Resident Evil Veronica, a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, originally released in 2000. This week's trailer didn't reveal much other than its impressive graphics and the return of Resident Evil 2 protagonist Claire Redfield. It is set for release next year on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2.

ArenaNet also announced Guild Wars 3 at Summer Game Fest. The new entry in the popular MMO series is a prequel to the original game and features a new open-world traversal system.

For the first time, Guild Wars will be available across PC and console, supporting both gamepad and mouse-and-keyboard controls. A beta is planned for Fall 2027, and fans can wishlist the game now on Steam and PlayStation 5.

Crossfire is a story-based, single-player third-person shooter from That's No Moon, a new development studio that includes Call of Duty veterans. The game's unique adaptive cover system enables characters to shift stances dynamically to match changing terrain.

Crossfire doesn't have a release date yet, but interested parties can follow it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.

Summer Game Fest also included a new trailer for gen Atlas, the next title from Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian director Fumito Ueda.

Unlike his previous titles, which focused on puzzle-solving in fantasy settings, gen Atlas is a sci-fi game that includes shooter and mech mechanics. Since Epic Games is publishing the title, it will be exclusive to the company's storefront.

Chronicles: Medieval, from Raw Power Games, drew immediate comparisons to Mount & Blade upon its reveal. Like TaleWorlds' popular medieval combat simulator, Chronicles: Medieval combines army management with large-scale battles from an on-the-ground perspective.

However, Raw Power Games seeks to faithfully recreate the Hundred Years' War rather than invent a fictional setting. The game will come to Steam Early Access later this year.

1666: Amsterdam is a new title from Patrice Désilets, the director of the original Assassin's Creed. Conspicuously similar to rumors about the next major Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Hexe, 1666: Amsterdam is an action-adventure game featuring witches in historical Europe. Although it does not yet have a release date, a playable demo is available now.

Additionally, Sega provided a lengthy showcase of the next entry in its pioneering 3D fighting game series, Virtua Fighter Crossroads. Expected to launch in 2027 with an all-new story mode, Crossroads is the franchise's first new entry in over 20 years.

Summer Game Fest's last reveal was Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the final chapter in Square Enix's three-part remake of Final Fantasy VII. With a new open-world airship traversal system, the RPG is set to launch next year simultaneously on Steam, the Microsoft Store, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

New trailers for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Ill also recently emerged at Sony's June 2026 State of Play presentation. Microsoft's gaming showcase starts Sunday, June 7, at 1 PM ET, and will include the first in-depth look at Gears of War: E-Day.