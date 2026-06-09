The big picture: IO Interactive's recently released 007 game is off to a healthy start, but it hasn't turned a profit yet. While 007 First Light is the studio's fastest-selling title ever, it's also by far the most expensive entertainment product in Denmark's history. A sequel has not been confirmed, but Amazon Games and IOI have already hinted at where the franchise might go from here.

The CEO of IO Interactive recently confirmed to IGN that the company's latest game, 007 First Light, has sold more than 3 million copies since its May 26 launch. Although the blockbuster has yet to break even, the company is confident it will, stating that its sales far exceed internal estimates.

Local news outlets previously reported that First Light's budget of 1.3 billion Danish kroner, roughly $200 million, makes it easily the country's most expensive entertainment production ever. That's more than seven times the budget of the country's most expensive TV series and more than 10 times its most expensive film. However, IOI later clarified to IGN that the figure included marketing and other expenses aside from core development.

In any case, the company sounds confident in First Light's performance so far. The game sold 1.5 million copies within 48 hours of its release, remains among Steam's top 100 titles, and has drawn positive reviews from critics.

IOI recently outlined the updates it has planned for this year, including new missions, a new game+ mode, a photo mode, a new gadget, path tracing for the PC version, a Nintendo Switch 2 release, and more. While more 007 games from IOI are not yet officially on the books, both the studio and IP owner Amazon are already discussing future ambitions.

Amazon initially sparked concern when it told Polygon that it would publish future 007 games before clarifying to IGN that the change is simply due to timing. IOI self-published First Light because it began work on the game before Amazon acquired MGM and the rights to 007.

While the online retail giant has struggled to break into video games, it stressed that publishing a follow-up to First Light does not necessarily mean developing it. It seems likely that IOI would return, and the company recently told IGN that any sequels would likely be made more quickly and cheaply. IOI explained to the outlet that reusing assets allowed it to develop each of its last three Hitman games in less time and with a smaller budget than the previous entry.