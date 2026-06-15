Evolving Rodents: An upcoming crowdfunding campaign aims to introduce a novel approach to mouse interaction. The Rotary Mouse replaces the traditional scroll wheel with a rotating mechanism, which, according to its developers, is designed to feel as natural as possible.

The Rotary Mouse from Airra Labs will debut on Kickstarter at a significant discount and with free shipping to early backers. The company says there is real demand for the product, despite its unconventional design.

The campaign is scheduled to open on June 17. The device replaces the traditional vertical scroll wheel with a built-in rotary mechanism, which it claims delivers up to 2.5x faster scrolling compared to a standard mouse. The company also says the system is smoother and more natural than conventional scrolling wheels.

While the rotary design may appear unfamiliar, it is intended to improve scrolling performance and ergonomics. The wheel includes tactile feedback and supports both traditional vertical scrolling and a counterclockwise rotation mode. Additional features include a range-of-motion function designed to reduce finger strain.

Airra Labs argues that the mouse wheel has remained largely unchanged for the past 30 years. Users still flick small wheels to browse web pages, documents, spreadsheets, source code, and more. In recent years, some mice have adopted "infinite scroll" modes, but the company describes them as slow, repetitive, and difficult to control.

Indeed, using the wheel on my Logitech G502 Hero felt weird and cumbersome at first, but I have since adapted my scrolling habits and I don't plan on changing anytime soon.

The Rotary Mouse is intended to reduce scrolling strain and make content navigation significantly faster. Airra claims the rotary wheel can outperform infinite scrolling by offering more precise control across different use cases, including video editing, software development, spreadsheets, document work, and long-form web browsing. The wheel can also function as a miniature steering control for driving simulators.

The project appears to be ready for production, but Airra is turning to crowdfunding to cover costs such as injection molding, certification, packaging, and warranty support. The company says mass production is expensive and requires additional operational expertise.

The Rotary Mouse is expected to be priced between $49 and $109. However, early crowdfunding backers will receive a discount of up to 65% off the final retail price. The wireless mouse supports a DPI range of 800 to 1600, suggesting it may have limited appeal among competitive gamers.