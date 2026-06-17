What just happened? Snap has unveiled Specs, a pair of standalone augmented reality glasses priced at a stunning $2,195. The launch marks the company's first attempt to sell AR glasses to a wider consumer audience, as CEO Evan Spiegel continues to argue that wearable displays could eventually become a major platform beyond smartphones.

Introduced at AWE 2026 in Long Beach, Specs are now available for pre-order with a $200 refundable deposit and are expected to ship this fall in the US, UK, and France.

Snap describes Specs as a "wearable computer" rather than another set of camera glasses or AI earbuds with lenses attached. The frames are fully standalone, with no tether or puck, and are built from Swiss TR90 polymer. The 47 mm version weighs 132 grams, while the 52 mm version weighs 136 grams.

The glasses are powered by two Qualcomm Snapdragon processors: one for computer vision and one for running Snap's Lenses.

The display system uses Snap's liquid crystal on silicon technology, with a 51-degree field of view and 16 million colors. Snap claims 7-millisecond motion-to-photon latency and up to four hours of mixed-use battery life, with the case adding four more charges.

Snap is promising a slew of uses for its glasses, including directions overlaid onto streets, AI help that can see what the user sees, virtual workspaces, shared games, education tools, and floating entertainment screens. The company says developers have already built hundreds of Lenses for the platform.

Spiegel is also trying to differentiate Specs from Meta's Ray-Bans and other smart glasses. He called them "a new type of computer, a see-through computer," adding that the device can bring computing into the world around the user.

Spiegel might see that as justifying the price, but it's hard to imagine the public will agree with him. Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses cost a fraction as much, though they lack true AR displays.

Privacy has been an issue for glasses with cameras and AI assistance. Snap says Specs use on-device processing where possible and include an LED indicator when recording.

Snap will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself. In 2017, it was reported that the company overestimated demand for its original Spectacles, leaving it with around $40 million in unsold inventory.

Snap shares jumped 8.56% ahead of Spiegel's AWE keynote, showing at least some investor optimism before the reveal, though it has since fallen to slightly below its previous level.