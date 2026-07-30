In a nutshell: Analogue's Nintendo 64 clone revitalized the N64 community when it launched last November, but pricing was high and availability was extremely limited. Those looking for a slightly cheaper alternative now have another option with the recent launch of the M64 from ModRetro.

Co-founded by Oculus creator Palmer Luckey, ModRetro started life as an online forum for discussing retro games but eventually evolved into a full-blown hardware company. Its latest creation, the M64, is an FPGA-based console designed to play original Nintendo 64 games on modern displays in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. A dedicated CRT adapter is also available to pre-order should you want to use the M64 with an older display.

The system is fully compatible with all original N64 games and controllers, and features a fanless thermal design that runs silently while you play. It's built around a 16nm AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA, which ModRetro claims is the most advanced processor ever used in a retro console. The machine also supports overclocking for those notoriously sluggish games, and features a microSD card slot for storage.

Buyers will enjoy unique features not found on other clones, like the control dial on the console. This allows players to interact with menus without controllers connected, or with specialized accessories like those for fishing games.

The ModRetro M64 is available in four standard colors including clear, purple, green, and AMD red. Pricing is set at $229.99, which doesn't include a controller. ModRetro said it didn't want to sell everyone a controller they may or may not need, which could indeed save you some bucks if you plan to bring your own controllers to the party.

If you need a controller, ModRetro has you covered with its M64 Pro. It's priced at an eye-watering $89.99 but packs an aluminum rear shell, a semi-transparent textured front face, drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks, and Bluetooth SCI connectivity. The controller is offered in the same fun colors as the console, and is additionally compatible with Android devices and PCs.

Retro gaming on an FPGA system of this caliber isn't cheap, especially considering you can pick up a used N64 for a fraction of the price on the reseller market. But features like 4K resolution are tempting and given the current state of modern console gaming, I'd rather invest in a retro setup like this than pay nearly double for a PS5 or Xbox Series.