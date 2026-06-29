What just happened? Two major mobile apps were recently removed from Apple's Russian App Store, making the services difficult to access on local iPhones. Moscow authorities are now asking the US company to explain its decision, as users are being encouraged to switch to Android devices to continue accessing the restricted apps.

Russian tech giant VK is blaming Apple for cutting online ties with millions of local users. The Moscow-based company recently said its apps were removed from the official App Store for iOS devices without warning.

VK is primarily active in Russia, providing several services to users including email, social networking, and e-commerce. The company said it is not subject to Western sanctions, adding that international law experts have confirmed the "pristine" status of its business. Apple is aware of this, VK claimed, but nonetheless decided to "unilaterally" remove the VK social network and other apps from the App Store.

VK said Apple has effectively downgraded the internet experience for millions of Russian users. The apps can no longer be installed on new devices, and previously installed apps no longer receive push notifications or other incoming messages.

VK "considers these actions by Apple against Russian users to be unmotivated and unacceptable."

Earlier this month, Cupertino decided to block another popular app called Max. Russian authorities are attempting to push this "super-app" to users across the country, offering access to multiple mobile services, including social media and payment systems. According to third-party experts, Max is also widely regarded as a potentially invasive spyware tool designed to significantly undermine user privacy.

VK is now officially asking users to replace their iPhones with Android devices, arguing that Google's ecosystem has not yet censored the company's apps. The apps can still be installed from Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi's app store, and other Android-compatible sources.

Even Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov weighed in on the alleged VK ban. According to The Moscow Times, Peskov is now asking Apple to explain why VK apps were removed. He also "advised" Russian users to switch to Android and its less restricted app ecosystem.

Apple's unexplained involvement appears to have turned Russia's censorship debate into a more complicated situation. According to Apple's latest transparency report, Russia ranked first in app takedown requests in 2025, with 1,213 individual demands. Now that Russian apps are being restricted as well, the Kremlin is reportedly less comfortable with the broader implications of app censorship.