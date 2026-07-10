What just happened? SK Hynix debuted on the NASDAQ stock market on Friday following an investor roadshow that saw stops in Asia, Europe, and the US. The South Korean semiconductor manufacturing company priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 per, resulting in a haul of roughly $26.5 billion.

According to the BBC, it's the largest ever listing by a foreign company in the US.

One source familiar with the matter told Reuters that demand for SK Hynix shares was more than seven times higher than the number of shares available. SK Hynix hasn't commented on demand or pricing as of this writing, however, and the source wasn't identified as key details of the sale are confidential.

Top executives from SK Hynix including Chairman Chairman Chey Tae-won, Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, and CEO Kwak Noh-Jung attended NASDAQ's opening bell ceremony in Times Square this morning to commemorate the listing.

SK Hynix, which recently passed Samsung to become South Korea's most valuable company, plans to use the funds to finance the construction of new manufacturing facilities, and to fill them with equipment.

As you are no doubt familiar with by now, the AI era is in full swing and it's reshaping the entire technology landscape. Big Tech is pumping money into the sector at an unimaginable rate, and hardware manufacturers are struggling to meet demand. The easy answer is to simply build more factories to boost production but that takes both time and money.

The inventory shortage has more or less allowed suppliers to name their price for key components like memory, forcing data centers and device makers to either pay the premium or go without – and that is assuming they are even offered the opportunity to buy at all (big companies get priority on available inventory). For the average consumer, it boils down to more expensive electronics that can sometimes be less capable than what you're used to.

As of this writing, SK Hynix shares are trading at $172.20 on the NASDAQ.