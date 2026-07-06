In a nutshell: Sony's decision to end production of physical game discs in 2028 has seen the kind of angry response usually reserved for news about forced AI integrations. But it turns out that the company will be making these discs after that cut-off date. The big caveat is that it will only be making them for games that were already released, or will be released, on disc before January 2028.

The clarification comes from a private message sent to PlayStation developers and publishers, first reported by Game File. Sony told partners they will still be able to place re-orders for existing disc games after the January 2028 deadline.

Sony's original announcement said physical disc production would end for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles from January 2028. After that, new titles will be sold through the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. The company also said the change would have no impact on games already released, or those scheduled to arrive before the deadline in disc format.

The private message explains what that "no impact" line means. Existing disc games are not being switched off at the factory door. Publishers can still order more copies, at least for titles that qualified before the cut-off.

Sony also told developers it plans to offer a way for publishers to sell new digital games at retail. Details have not been finalized, but the obvious possibility is a boxed product or card containing a download code rather than a disc, which is something we're seeing more often these days. That would keep PlayStation games on store shelves after 2028, though in a form that offers none of the ownership benefits people associate with physical media.

Sony has reportedly told partners that disc ordering will change. That could affect how often older games are reprinted, how large orders need to be, or whether smaller publishers find the system worth using.

Former PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Shawn Layden has called Sony's move "a fairly dramatic decision," which feels about right. Speaking to Eurogamer, the 32-year industry veteran said he had no idea the announcement was coming and did not necessarily agree with it.

Layden described the change as a "straight spreadsheet decision," with Sony likely weighing the cost of keeping disc production alive against a shrinking share of physical buyers. He said the question of giving up discs came up every year during his time at Sony, but broadband access was always the limiting factor.

"What are disc sales compared to digital sales? And I'm old enough to remember when digital sales were like 10 percent – I'm old enough to remember when digital sales were zero percent because we didn't have a digital market! And that number just grew over time," Layden said.