Connecting the dots: Since its release way back in 1992, the legendary Sega Virtua Racing has been ported to a lot of machines, but Xbox and PC never made it onto the list. That has now changed. A developer going by Wanszai recently released an unofficial emulator, built to run the game and nothing else, for Windows, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Virtua Racing was Sega's F1-style racer, and it ran on the company's Model 1 arcade board, the hardware Sega used for its first polygonal games.

It was revolutionary as one of the earliest polygon racers, which makes it hard to forget for anyone who grew up loitering in arcades. Watching flat sprites give way to smooth 3D tracks felt like a glimpse of the future at the time.

That Model 1 detail matters here. Wanszai put out a similar emulator for Virtua Fighter only a week earlier, and that game ran on the same board. Shared hardware is likely why the two arrived back to back.

The developer has sprinkled plenty of modern conveniences over the emulator, features the original cabinet never had. You get 16:9 widescreen, a choice of CRT filters, and rendering that scales anywhere from 720p up to 4K. There's also proper support for Xbox controllers and even racing wheels.

But the coolest bit is perhaps online play. Wanszai's version of the game can handle races for up to eight players over the internet. You can find the steps to set this up on the GitHub page. A few folks who tried the PC build already called it "legit" and mentioned how quickly they found someone to race against. You can also swap between English and Japanese menus.

Virtua Racing has been ported plenty of times before now. It showed up on the Genesis, the 32X, the Saturn, a PS2 version called Virtua Racing Flat Out, and the Switch through Sega's Ages line. Xbox and PC were the odd ones left out, so this fills a specific gap.

A couple of catches are worth flagging. The download itself is free, but it ships empty: none of Sega's game files are included, so you'll need to supply the ROM yourself, as a zip named vr.zip placed in the emulator's folder. Sort that out and you're up and running.

It's also worth noting that the 60fps mode can occasionally cause visual artifacting, a small price to pay for everything else on offer. After all, the original game only managed 30fps.

If you're a fan of what Wanszai has built, you can leave a tip for the work via his Ko-fi page.

Image credit: EspritGTB