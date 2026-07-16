Microbugs: Microsoft has released yet another Patch Tuesday with record-breaking figures. The latest cumulative update for supported Windows editions is significant in both quality and quantity. However, some Dell machines will not receive the update anytime soon due to compatibility issues.

A month after fixing 200 individual flaws across Windows and other software products, Microsoft is now breaking new ground with another massive Patch Tuesday release. The July cumulative update for Windows 11 (KB5101650) addresses 570 security vulnerabilities, including three zero-day flaws that were either previously disclosed or are actively being exploited by cybercriminals.

The July 2026 Patch Tuesday addresses an unprecedented number of security issues, including 59 critical bugs and 48 vulnerabilities that can be exploited remotely. The three fixed zero-day flaws include CVE-2026-50661, which could allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to BitLocker-encrypted data and volumes.

CVE-2026-50661 was publicly disclosed but had not been exploited, while the other two zero-day flaws are already being used by cybercriminals in malicious campaigns. These include CVE-2026-56155, which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges through Active Directory Federation Services. The second privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2026-56164) targets Office SharePoint, although Microsoft's server-side Antimalware Scan Interface feature should help mitigate the issue.

Redmond recently confirmed that analysts are now using AI-based tools to examine the company's massive code bases. Automation and LLMs are expected to significantly increase the number of bugs discovered – and hopefully fixed permanently – in Windows and other software products, Windows Executive Vice President Pavan Davuluri said. More "record-breaking" Patch Tuesday releases are likely to appear over the coming months and years.

AI is uncovering hundreds of new issues in Windows and Office, but Patch Tuesday's already legendary reliability does not appear to be benefiting from this additional analysis. In June, Dell identified a significant compatibility issue between an Intel driver used in the company's PCs and a new Windows USB-C Connection Manager introduced in a preview Windows update (KB5095093).

Microsoft said the incompatibility is still affecting the reliability and performance of some Dell systems, which is why the company decided to delay the July Patch Tuesday cumulative update for those machines. The issue was found to affect only PCs running Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 24H2, while supported Windows Server editions should not experience any known problems.