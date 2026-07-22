In brief: Samsung will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event very soon, where it's expected to reveal all the details of its next-generation foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The London event starts at 9am ET/6:00am PT, and you can watch the whole thing live right here.

The regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to undergo the biggest redesign. Leaked renders show a shorter, wider, passport-style handset with a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch internal display. Both are said to use 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels.

The phone could also feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Camera leaks point to two 50MP rear sensors covering the wide and ultrawide snappers, along with 10MP cameras on the outer and inner displays.

Samsung has already confirmed that its next foldables will use Flex Titanium display technology, which combines a titanium-alloy film and titanium plate to improve rigidity and reduce the visibility of the crease.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to retain the taller design of the Fold 7 while boasting the more powerful specifications. Reports claim it will have a 6.5-inch cover display, an 8-inch folding screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 45W wired charging.

The rear camera array could include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. European pricing is rumored to start at €2,199 ($2,508), compared with €1,999 ($2,279) for the standard Fold 8.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 looks set to be a more iterative update. Leaks suggest the same 6.9-inch internal and 4.1-inch cover displays as the Flip 7, paired with Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600, 12GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of storage.

The new Flip's cameras are expected to remain at 50MP, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP selfie, while the battery could increase to 4,300mAh. Some reports disagree over whether charging will remain at 25W or rise to 45W.

Samsung's new watches should also make an appearance. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to be 12% thinner, with a Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, an 800mAh battery, and a display capable of reaching 5,000 nits. The regular Galaxy Watch 9 could use the same processor in a more familiar design.

Samsung may also preview its AI-powered smart glasses, with frames designed by Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, ahead of a rumored fall launch.