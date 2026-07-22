In brief: Amazon has greenlit a new series based on the Robocop franchise. The Prime Video series has reportedly been in development since 2022 when Amazon acquired MGM for $8.45 billion. Amazon hasn't announced a cast, nor do we have a scheduled release date meaning its debut is likely years away. Still, for fans of the franchise, it is an exciting development that could continue the legacy of the original for years to come.

Robocop has been entertaining audiences for nearly four decades. The first film in the series debuted in 1987, starring Peter Weller as a half-man, half-machine cyborg law enforcement officer. The movie is considered by many as one of the best from the 80s, spawning two sequels as well as a number of video game tie-ins, TV shows, and even a proper reboot in 2014 that did well at the box office.

Peter Ocko will serve as executive producer, showrunner, and writer for the initial eight-episode run. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Ed Neumeier were also mentioned in an X post from Amazon MGM Studios as co-executive producers. Variety notes that Michael Miner will also co-produce.

– Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 21, 2026

Neumeier and Miner both served as writers on the original Robocop film. Wan is perhaps best known for directing the first Saw film in 2004, and Ocko has worked on popular shows including The Office and Pushing Daisies.

Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, told Variety that Octo has created a vision that honors what made the original so enduring while building something entirely fresh for today.

Wan added that he has been a massive fan of the Robocop series since the beginning, and that getting brought on to bring the new project to television is a dream. "What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent," he said.

The most recent development in the franchise came in 2023 with the release of Robocop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter from developer Teyon. The game was generally well received by critics, although a 2025 expansion had more mixed reviews.