Rumor mill: AMD's well-regarded 3D V-Cache tech has so far been almost exclusive to socketed desktop CPUs. But if a new leak proves accurate, shoppers hunting for a high-end gaming laptop next year could get a genuine new alternative to Intel.

Prominent tipster Golden Pig Upgrade claims that AMD is developing a new Zen 5 laptop CPU equipped with 3D V-cache. The chip's tentative naming suggests it could land in relatively affordable mid-to-high-end gaming laptops.

Ryzen desktop CPUs equipped with 3D V-Cache, distinguished by the "X3D" moniker, pack massive L3 cache reserves that often significantly boost gaming performance. So far, though, the only laptop X3D chip is the flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D. Its 16-core, 32-thread configuration, 5.4GHz clock speed, and 128MB of L3 cache are likely overkill for even many high-end games. The chip typically shows up in pricey gaming laptops such as the $2,000+ Asus ROG Strix G16.

According to the leaker, AMD initially planned to call the upcoming chip the Ryzen 7 9755HX3D but will instead launch it as the 9800HX3D. Either way, it's expected to be the lowest-tier option among Ryzen 9000 laptop chips.

Its 8-core, 16-thread configuration and 5.1GHz clock speed put it below even the 12-core 9850HX, but its 96MB of L3 cache should give it an edge in certain gaming workloads over the 9850HX's 64MB – all while potentially landing in lower-priced laptops.

The leaker claims AMD plans to begin mass production of the Ryzen 7 9800HX3D in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company could launch the chip before year's end, but a CES 2027 unveiling looks more likely.

Bigger L3 caches have helped AMD steadily chip away at Intel's dominance in desktop gaming CPUs ever since the original 5800X3D launched in 2022. AMD recently re-issued that chip to mark the AM4 socket's 10th anniversary and give shoppers a relatively affordable option as the ongoing RAM shortage keeps inflating prices across the industry.

TechSpot's review found that, while its $350 price tag isn't ideal, the 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition remains the best option for AM4 owners who can't afford the DDR5 memory needed to move to AM5.

Intel has yet to answer 3D V-Cache in the desktop space, and it still dominates the laptop gaming CPU market overall. The 9800HX3D alone probably won't turn the tide there, but it could still stand as a significant statement of intent from AMD.