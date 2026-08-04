The takeaway: Lego's newest Hubble Space Telescope set focuses less on appearance and more on how the observatory actually works. Released on August 1 for $139.99, the 1,252-piece Lego Icons model recreates both the telescope's exterior and internal systems. Panels can be removed, and the aperture door opens to reveal the interior – something earlier versions did not attempt.

The model reflects Hubble's current configuration after its final servicing mission in 2009. Inside are brick-built versions of key instruments still in use today, including the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, Cosmic Origins Spectrograph, Advanced Camera for Surveys, and Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer. Their placement follows the layout of the real telescope, providing a clearer sense of how Hubble captures and processes light.

Opening the top reveals the secondary mirror assembly, while removable sections along the body expose the primary mirror and central baffle, which directs incoming light. The set also includes representations of the gyroscopes and guidance sensors used to keep the telescope properly oriented in orbit.

On the outside, the build includes communication antennas and solar arrays based on the most recent upgrades. The instructions note that Hubble's solar arrays have been updated twice, and the set reflects the latest version.

Some details are included without explicit labels but still mirror real hardware. A Lego steering wheel piece stands in for the capture mechanism that could be used during a future servicing or deorbit mission. Decals mark venting systems and star tracker ports, which help the telescope maintain its position by locking onto fixed stars.

At about 15 inches long, the model is built to roughly 1:35 scale, aligning it with Lego minifigures. It is the first Hubble set designed with that scale in mind and includes an astronaut figure wearing an extravehicular mobility unit similar to those used during servicing missions.

The display stand features a plaque listing key milestones, including the five shuttle servicing missions. It also features printed images of three well-known observations: the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation," the Whirlpool Galaxy, and the Butterfly Nebula.

Earlier Lego Hubble models were tied more closely to the space shuttle or designed as smaller display pieces. This version shifts the focus to the telescope itself and the systems that keep it operational.