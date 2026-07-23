Something to look forward to: Lego is bringing the world of The X-Files into brick-built form with the launch of a new set based on the popular sci-fi series. The 1,478-piece kit is based on a Lego Ideas fan submission, and features a recreation of Fox Mulder's office beneath a forest scene complete with a hovering UFO.

Lego went all out with its reveal, teaming up with actress Gillian Anderson to create a cinematic promo. Anderson portrayed Special Agent Dana Scully opposite David Duchovny as Fox Mulder in the series, which ran for nine seasons between 1993 and 2002 during its original run. The franchise later spawned two additional seasons in the mid-2010s as well as a pair of feature films.

The set features eight Minifigures from the show including Mulder, Scully, and a grey alien, as well as several nods to the series including an "I Want to Believe" poster, an X-Files dossier, and pencils stuck in the ceiling of Mulder's office. The forest diorama is intended to sit above the office, but can also be displayed separately should you choose.

Lego's latest comes at an interesting time in the supposed disclosure movement. Many believe the US government has been a key player in a decades-long cover-up to conceal the fact that we are not alone in the universe. Some even subscribe to the notion that Hollywood has been used to condition the general public on the topic in hopes of avoiding ontological shock when the truth finally comes out.

Earlier this year, President Trump ordered the release of government files related to the subject through a US Department of War website. To date, four tranches have been published and while some of the files are certainly interesting, we still don't have what many would consider definitive proof of extraterrestrial life.

The X-Files set (21369) launches on August 4, although Lego Insiders can get it a few days early on August 1. Pricing is set at $199.99. As an added bonus, those who purchase between the 1st and 10th will receive Scully's Lab (40896) – a 221-piece mini set – as a gift.