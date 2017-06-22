LG Display on Thursday showcased what it says is the world’s first and largest flexible and transparent OLED display. The monstrous 77-inch screen features an Ultra HD resolution of 3,820 x 2,160 with 40 percent transparency and a radius of 80mm.

That means the screen can be rolled up in the shape of a cylinder or tube without impacting its functionality – a benefit both for potential uses and shipping purposes.

Flexible display technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years but as I’ve touched on previously, there still isn’t really a practical application for them – at least, as it pertains to consumer electronics.

LG would be out of its mind to try and target the average consumer with a 77-inch flexible OLED panel. Instead, the company will likely use the screen for digital signage, smart desk and augmented reality purposes – like at a museum or aquarium, for example. It’s unclear how much LG will sell the display for but I can’t imagine it’ll be even remotely in the realm of what most of us consider “affordable.”

The 77-inch screen is the result of many years of work in the flexible OLED space. In 2014, LG Display developed an 18-inch flexible OLED panel with a 30mm radius as well as a transparent 18-incher. Two years later, the company showed off a 55-inch transparent OLED panel with 40 percent transparency.