Used to create gaming hits like Kerbal Space Program and Firewatch, Unity 3D is one of the industry's most popular game engines. So, whether you're looking to create your own indie titles or work for a big game company, knowing the ins and outs of this powerful tool can give you an edge in the industry, and the Building Multiplayer Games with Unity bundle can get you started.

Boasting 10 comprehensive courses, this collection is designed to walk you through the steps necessary to build your own multiplayer game. Across 26 hours of training, you'll get familiar with animation principles like 3D voxel art, character and weapon design, and more. From there, you'll work with the technical components of game design, like designing a database with PHP and MySQL and creating an in-game messaging system.

What's more, the Building Multiplayer Games with Unity bundle comes with a modular 3D graphic assets pack, giving you plenty of extra material to flesh out your own game.

Normally retailing for $824, the Building Multiplayer Games with Unity bundle is currently on sale for just $39.