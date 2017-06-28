If you visit Google News regularly, you might have noticed a few changes. Google has updated its popular news aggregation website to be more in line with its Material Design language. The new layout is cleaner and unobtrusive to improve readability. Google has incorporated the same card format it uses with Google Now. This makes it easier to browse and identify related articles. Google also says the new layout focuses on key elements such as article labels and publisher names and keeps your place on the page even if you click different stories.

The left navigation column is simplified greatly and can be customized to whatever kind of news you desire to consume. Customization includes standard sections like "sports" or "politics" but can also include self made labels like "Smartphones" or "NFL."

At the top of the page is a new navigation bar with sections for Headlines, Local, and For You tabs. Once you've signed into your Google account, you can personalize the Local and For You tabs to create your own news feed. Stories from around the world can be tracked under Local while For You could contain any kind of niche topic you desire.

As with most topics, formulating a well-rounded and informed opinion involves being able to explore perspectives that may disagree with your worldview. Google News has implemented "story cards" that offers a quick glance into a story, then go deeper and display articles from different view points. This allows additional context into stories that paint a broader picture of a particular issue.

In what is arguably the most important facet of reading news, Google has implemented a fact checking section that sits on the right hand side. This special fact checking section contains articles from popular fact checking websites such as Snopes or PolitiFact along with reputable news agencies like the BBC. Unfortunately, the fact checking section is only available in the U.S. and there's currently no word into international availability.

As a whole, however, the redesigned Google News is a refreshing take on news aggregation and one that should make just a little bit easier to stay informed about current events.