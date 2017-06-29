Amazon’a third annual online shopping event, known as Prime Day, has been scheduled for June 11. The sales will actually kick off a little earlier, starting at 9 pm ET on July 10, the site will begin offering new deals as often as every five minutes and will continue for 30 hours. Over 100,000 items are set to be discounted but they're only available for Amazon Prime members.

This year the shopping event has been expanded to include China, India and Mexico, bringing the total amount of countries with access to Prime Day deals to 13. Although you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals, you can also sign up for the free trial option.

Deals are released throughout the day and organized by themes to make it easier to find deals you actually want to take advantage of. These include topics like pet lovers, gardeners, techies, artists, and more. There will also be Alexa-exclusive deals discoverable through Echo and Fire Tablets.

As usual, you’ll have to search a bit as these events are also a chance for Amazon to clear out the duds, but there’s also bound to some good deals on TVs, gadgets, phones and any products and services made by Amazon. The deals are available for a set time or until the product sells out.

Amazon didn't provide figures but said its 2016 Prime Day was the biggest ever, with orders up by more than 60% worldwide compared with 2015 and up 50% in the U.S. Aside from a spike in sales Amazon also aims to gain new Prime subscribers, who will be more likely to do all their shopping through the service once they’re paying the $100 per year for a membership fee.