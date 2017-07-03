Remember the controversy – and lawsuits – Microsoft faced last year over the aggressive tactics it employed when promoting the Windows 10 upgrade offer? It seems the Redmond company is once again trying to encourage users to update their systems, but this time the situation is slightly different.

It has been almost exactly two years since the public release of Windows 10, and this original iteration of the OS – Version 1507 – stopped receiving security patches on May 9.

In a recent blog post, John Cable, Director of Program Management for Windows Servicing and Delivery, announced that those still running the initial Windows 10 release will start receiving desktop notifications advising them that, as version 1507 is deemed “end of service,” they will no longer receive “the monthly quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats.”

Those with the older version of the OS will also see a button with the notification that upgrades their system to the latest Windows release – version 1703, known as the Creators Update.

It’s likely that, for whatever reasons, not everyone will be keen to update Windows, and won’t be happy about Microsoft pushing them into action. But in light of the recent worldwide WannaCry and NotPetya ransomware attacks, the company wants to do all it can to help protect its customers, so upgrading to the latest version is advisable.

As with other updates, the Creators Update rollout isn’t reaching systems at a particularly fast rate. At the end of May, just 15.2 percent of US users had updated Windows 10 to version 1703.