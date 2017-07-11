There have been a number of luxury brands entering the smartwatch market in recent times – Emporio Armani, Breitling, Tag Heuer – and now it’s Louis Vuitton’s turn to get in on the action. The French fashion house has just announced it is adding the Tambour Horizon Android 2.0 wearable to its Tambour watch family.

The 42mm device features a 390 x 390 AMOLED touchscreen and is powered by an unspecified processor from Qualcomm, who, along with Google, partnered with LV to develop the Tambour Horizon. It also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and battery life is rated at around 22 hours.

“It’s something that is pretty new on the market and at the same time very interesting,” says Hamdi Chatti, vice-president of watches and jewelry at LV.

In addition to offering the usual features such as call, text, and email notifications, the Horizon comes with a couple of preloaded apps designed by Louis Vuitton that are aimed at its jet-setting customers.

The City Guide function can determine your location and indicate nearby restaurants, bars, historical landmarks, hotels, attractions, and shops from seven world capitals. There’s also My Flight, which keeps travelers up to date on stuff like flight times, terminal and gate information, delays, and the time remaining before a plane touches down.

The Tambour Horizon is available in Black, Graphite, and Monogram models, all of which are water resistant to 30 meters. You also get the choice of 60 interchangeable straps to choose from.

Being a luxury brand, this smartwatch isn’t for those on a budget. It starts at $2,400 for the Graphite and Monogram models, with the black variant priced at $2600 – though it’s still a lot cheaper than Breitlings $8900 Exospace B55. The straps, meanwhile, cost $235.